Plasma Finance (PPAY) Hits One Day Volume of $459,651.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $459,651.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00206035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.58 or 0.07512277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.92 or 0.99866908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.82 or 0.00949451 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.