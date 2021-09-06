LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0280 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.43 million and $3,220.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00630596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001659 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.45 or 0.01267247 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

