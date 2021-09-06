Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.65 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Proton has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $15.65 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 90% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00017578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00152951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00768840 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.