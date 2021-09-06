Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($1.00). FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 934,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,817. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

