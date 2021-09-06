apM Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,996.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and $89,996.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00769809 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

