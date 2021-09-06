Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. AXT posted sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.81. 188,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,756. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.24.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

