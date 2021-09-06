Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,723. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

