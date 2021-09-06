Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report sales of $256.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,731. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

