$235.63 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $235.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $934.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $991.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 109.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 169,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BankUnited by 106,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 445,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,122. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.