$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 1,366,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

