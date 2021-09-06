CyberMiles Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $3.17 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00416385 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,612.27 or 0.99973352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00048363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00076548 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

