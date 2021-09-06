Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.16 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 254,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,844. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

