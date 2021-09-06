Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

GLPI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. 1,381,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

