Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. 142,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

