$296.51 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $296.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 561,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

