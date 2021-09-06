$296.51 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $296.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 561,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.