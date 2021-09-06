$128.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $128.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 500,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,307 shares of company stock worth $12,048,058. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

