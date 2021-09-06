MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 124.3% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $585,556.19 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 124.3% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.19 or 0.07472527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.29 or 0.01485851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00416539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00139041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00597829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00529382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00369858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005762 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.