UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $318.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.21 million to $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UDR by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 108,306 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in UDR by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UDR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

