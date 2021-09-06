Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

