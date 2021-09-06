$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $67.51 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 207,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.