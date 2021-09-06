Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $151,237.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00105155 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.