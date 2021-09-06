Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $47.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 366,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,511. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

