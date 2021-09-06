Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $132.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.19 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $427.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $432.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $401.43 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $448.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

