Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 252,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

