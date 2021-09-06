Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00206300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.23 or 0.07484344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.61 or 0.99894393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00942210 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

