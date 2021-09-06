Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $27.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 203,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,286. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

