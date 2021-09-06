Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.75. 1,819,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

