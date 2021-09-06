Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $235.29

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.08. 147,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,923. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $252.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

