Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $235.29

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.57.
IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IIPR stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.08. 147,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,923. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $252.39.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.