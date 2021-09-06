Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Market Cap of $483.23 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $483.23 million and $105.60 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00207391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.63 or 0.07494997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,480.56 or 0.99943793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.00941578 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TWTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.