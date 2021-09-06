NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $179.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00011411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00087314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00339110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.57 or 0.02333979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,303,667 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

