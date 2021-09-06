Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0115

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 106.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 234.1% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $5.37 million and $16,287.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.