Financial Analysis: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 421.24 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -89.33 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 132.17%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

