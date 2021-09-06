Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.60. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.04. 269,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.