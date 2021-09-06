Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

ELY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 1,511,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 413,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.