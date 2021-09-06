$0.90 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. 55,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

