Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.25. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 434,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.