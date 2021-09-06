AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $43.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. 238,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,216. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

