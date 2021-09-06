Spectrum Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $44,901.93 and approximately $8,098.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00412200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.