$0.79 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 89,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,466. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

