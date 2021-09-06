UCA Coin Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $9,945.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,321,424,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,695,948 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

