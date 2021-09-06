The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,800 ($62.71). 168,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,808.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,839.25. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The stock has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 31,486 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, with a total value of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

