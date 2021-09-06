Doki Doki Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,014.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $65.85 or 0.00125471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $132,014.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

