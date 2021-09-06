Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.50. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Sonova has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

