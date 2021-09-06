Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $188.50

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,862,611 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $185.21. 524,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,105. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

