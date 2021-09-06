Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $57.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $106,036,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $29,730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,633. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $54.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

