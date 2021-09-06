Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post sales of $126.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 224,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,325. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

