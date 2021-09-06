BLink Market Capitalization Hits $4.50 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, BLink has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $58,121.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00141822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00774554 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.