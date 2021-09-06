$0.47 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.60. 42,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,058. The stock has a market cap of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

