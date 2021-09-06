Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
JNCE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 274,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,231. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
