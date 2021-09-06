Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JNCE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 274,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,231. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

