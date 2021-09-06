Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,688. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

